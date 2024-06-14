“There’s no pressure. I don’t have to do it by next week”: Tony Iommi confirms he’s working on a solo album

Tony Iommi is working on a new solo album, he reveals.

The Black Sabbath guitarist tells Full Metal Jackie that he’s written “a lot of stuff” for the record, set to be his first solo release since 2005’s Fused.

He says, “I am writing stuff now for my own, for an album. “So that’s exciting too. And there’s no pressure. I just do stuff when I feel like it, because, obviously, I’ve got a life to live and I like to do all the different stuff.

“But I’ve really enjoyed doing this stuff, as I did with Ozzy, [Black Sabbath frontman] when I’d done a couple of tracks for his last album, which was good, to work with Ozz again. And I’m quite open for all that now. Whatever comes, and I like it, I do it.”

He continues, explaining that there’s no huge rush to meet deadlines, “And I’ve got a lot of stuff [written]. But now we’re actually getting around to sort of putting it together, myself and the engineer. So it’s been good fun, really. And as I say, there’s no pressure. I can just do it – I don’t have to do it by next week. And because of everything else [that has] been lurking around, I have to take my time in doing things.

“But it’s been fun, and that’s what it’s all about, really. And I’m looking forward to actually doing it and an album coming out.”

While Iommi has had the sort of career most of us could only envy, he discussed probably Black Sabbath’s most critically-panned album in an interview last month.

He said, “Forbidden has been a thorn in my side for years. I knew all about Ice-T and that he was good, but I didn’t expect him to bring along his guitar player to produce the album.

“When a band knows its sound and exactly what it wants, bringing in an outsider is very disruptive. I found myself on the sidelines. Our whole situation had become so frail.”

Check out Iommi’s interview with Full Metal Jackie below: