Tool announce huge 2022 tour of US and Europe

Prog metal titans Tool have announced a huge 2022 tour, beginning with a three-month trek across the US and ending with a month of dates in Europe.
The band will begin their tour in Eugene, Oregon, where their 2020 Fear Inoculum tour was cut short by the pandemic.
“It is with great pleasure that I get to announce our return to the road,” said drummer Danny Carey in a press release. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday (1 October) at 10 AM local time for US and mainland Europe dates, with UK and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 AM local time.
The full list of dates is below.
January 2022
10 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
13 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center
15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
16 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
21 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
25 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
27 Denver, CO Ball Arena
30 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
31 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
February 2022
2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
4 Houston, TX Toyota Center
5 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
8 Orlando, FL Amway Center
9 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
10 Miami, FL FTX Arena
19 Boston, MA TD Garden
20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
27 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
March 2022
1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
10 Chicago, IL United Center
12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena
13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 2022
23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
25 Oslo, NO Spektrum
26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena
28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle
May 2022
2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester
4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
6 Dublin, IE 3Arena
9 London, UK The O2 Arena
12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
24 Budapest, HU SportAréna