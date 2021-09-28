Tool announce huge 2022 tour of US and Europe

Prog metal titans Tool have announced a huge 2022 tour, beginning with a three-month trek across the US and ending with a month of dates in Europe.

The band will begin their tour in Eugene, Oregon, where their 2020 Fear Inoculum tour was cut short by the pandemic.

“It is with great pleasure that I get to announce our return to the road,” said drummer Danny Carey in a press release. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday (1 October) at 10 AM local time for US and mainland Europe dates, with UK and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 AM local time.

The full list of dates is below.

January 2022

10 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

13 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center

15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

16 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

21 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

25 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

30 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

31 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 2022

2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

4 Houston, TX Toyota Center

5 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8 Orlando, FL Amway Center

9 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

10 Miami, FL FTX Arena

19 Boston, MA TD Garden

20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

27 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 2022

1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

10 Chicago, IL United Center

12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 2022

23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

25 Oslo, NO Spektrum

26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena

28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle

May 2022

2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester

4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

6 Dublin, IE 3Arena

9 London, UK The O2 Arena

12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

24 Budapest, HU SportAréna