“We could just record a song, and release it”: Tool might move away from the album format to speed up the release process, says Justin Chancellor

Tool might be looking to move away from the traditional album format in favour of releasing shorter EPs or standalone singles.

The band are known for taking their sweet time when it comes to album releases, with a gap of 13 years between their latest album, 2019’s Fear Inoculum, and 2006’s 10,000 Days. Tool bassist Justin Chancellor thinks change lies ahead for the band, as not only is age a factor, but they’re now thinking more about how music is consumed by the public.

Danny Carey had previously hinted that new material could land in the form of EPs, and when asked by NME if this is still an idea they’re open to, Chancellor replies, “Absolutely. Looking at how things are released and consumed by the public these days, it’s more common to release even just a single.

“That’d be an interesting approach for us because we’ve always waited until we’ve created a whole body of work and made it polished and refined and perfect. So it’d be an exciting idea to go ‘Well, every time we finish a song, we could just record that and release it.’”

He adds, “That being said, the way that we like to do stuff is to present a whole package with the art and with a theme to it… so an EP would be a good compromise between an album and a single. To get a couple of really juicy tracks together and release them on a shorter version of an album.”

Chancellor also says releasing singles one at a time is an option, which they could then put together in a package and release as an album later on. “That way you could still have a physical vinyl and do all the artwork and all that stuff,” he states.

“I still think that by writing a whole album, you get really deep into the vibe of the piece and it turns into something further reaching and makes your work a little deeper. But for now, it’s pretty flexible, which is exciting. As soon as we’ve got something ready to go, there’s a choice of different outlets.”

Tool are on tour this summer, and you can view all of their scheduled live dates now.