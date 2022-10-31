Toyah and Robert Fripp take on Black Sabbath’s Children Of The Grave for Halloween

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Willcox have gone spooky this week, covering the Black Sabbath classic Children of the Grave for the Halloween edition of their Sunday Lunch series.

The zany duo took the opportunity to play dress up for the occasion, with Fripp donning what looks to be a Lawrence of Arabia costume with spiders stuck to his head while Willcox sports a black top with a giant spider plastered across her chest.

And in typical Sunday Lunch fashion, a sign sits on the couple’s kitchen cabinet, this time reading, “ALL BOW OZZY”.

This is the second time the pair have paid tribute to Black Sabbath. One of the early videos in their Sunday Lunch series has them covering the metal band’s 1970 hit, Paranoid, a performance that led to guitarist Tony Iommi telling Heavy Consequence, “I think they’ve gone mad, actually. I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Beginning in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Fripp and Toyah’s Sunday Lunch series has heard them take on dozens of rock hits, including Foo Fighter’s All My Life, Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone, Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne, and more recently, Fountains Of Wayne’s Stacy’s Mom.

The musical duo have also announced a Sunday Lunch tour for next year, with venue and ticketing details to be revealed soon.

Last week, Fripp addressed fans of King Crimson who were upset about his Sunday Lunch cover series with Willcox, saying “At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

Fripp explained, “We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.”