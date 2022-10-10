Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Summer of ’69 with Chesney Hawkes on new Sunday Lunch episode

Chesney Hawkes joins musical duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox for a Sunday Lunch cover of Bryan Adams’ 1985 smash hit, Summer of ’69.

The British singer was all smiles as he took on guitar and vocals, while Willcox and Fripp bounced around the kitchen in their inflatable T-Rex costumes. They even included a “bonus outtake” of the performance at the end of the video.

Watch the cover below.

This marks Hawkes’ third appearance on the channel in recent weeks. The previous episodes of Sunday Lunch saw the singer taking on Mr Brightside by The Killers as well as his debut single The One and Only.

Beginning in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Fripp and Toyah’s Sunday Lunch series has heard them take on dozens of rock hits, including Foo Fighter’s All My Life, Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, Billy Idol’s White Wedding, Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne, and Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone.

Fripp — who recently concluded his ‘That Awful Man and his Manager’ speaking tour — spoke about the pressures of performing with King Crimson in a new interview with the New York Times.

“There is a quite distinct experience of King Crimson as an individuality [..and] for me, that is validation. But if, for whatever reason, a performance doesn’t meet what is possible, it is an acute suffering for me,” said the guitarist.

“It was a privilege playing in Crimson, but it was a very specific repertoire. As a guitar player, it’s like the Olympics of guitar, phenomenally difficult lines, and it required two to four hours of practising a day. Now, King Crimson is not in go mode. I can step back from it to a certain extent and move my attention into learning E tuning.”