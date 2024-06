“I look for musicians who play live and aren’t just farming followers on Instagram”: Tracii Guns wants “no part” in the bedroom guitarist community

When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more

Spending hours woodshedding and posting online to build a social media presence is the only viable way for many guitarists to get their name out there in 2024. But for players who grew up in the “record a demo, get signed to a label” era, the current guitar landscape can be difficult to understand.

In a new interview with Guitarist, founding Guns N’ Roses and L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns says when he’s looking to discover new artists, he’s interested in those playing live, rather than just playing at home and posting on social media.