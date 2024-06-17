Unprocessed reschedule tour dates after Manuel Gardner Fernandes discovered with a “serious health issue”

German metal outfit Unprocessed have rescheduled a series of upcoming dates in China and Japan, after guitarist Manuel Gardner Fernandes discovered a “serious health issue”.

In a new post on social media, the four-piece share the news and provide further detail behind their decision to reschedule.

“We regret to inform you that Manuel has been discovered with a serious health issue this week,” the band write. “He needs to rest and undergo further tests and, as a result, is unable to fly or perform at shows for the next few weeks.

“This unfortunately means we will not be able to perform at the upcoming shows in China and Japan as planned. We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, especially given the excitement and effort we’ve put into preparing for these events. However, Manuel’s health and well-being are our top priority.”

The statement adds that all shows will be rescheduled and tickets will remain valid, with information surrounding new dates coming in the near future.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time. We all wish Manuel a swift and full recovery,” the statement concludes.

The cancelled tour June dates include two shows in Japan and seven in China, including ones in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shanghai. The Japan shows were announced in April, and the China shows in May.

It’s unclear at this moment in time what health issues Manuel Gardner Fernandes is suffering with – and to what extent – but we’ll endeavour to keep you in the loop as we find out more.

Unprocessed also have a series of tour dates planned in Europe for October and November, which as it stands, remain unaffected by the recent announcement.

Unprocessed released their latest studio album, …And Everything In Between, in 2023. Listen to its opening track, Hell, below: