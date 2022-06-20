Clips of an unheard Led Zeppelin show from 1971 are emerging online

Three new snippets from Led Zeppelin‘s 1971 show in Vancouver, Canada have emerged online after a user unearthed them from an old collection.

Two clips each less than 2 minutes long from Whole Lotta Love were posted on Led Zeppelin’s fan forums by a user going by the handle Spindle on 15 June, having previously taken a two-year hiatus from sharing a clip from the start of Rock & Roll in 2020. One particular highlight shows the band performing Boogie Mama as part of a medley sequence during Whole Lotta Love, which Spindle says was the encore of the show.

In their original post from 2020, Spindle wrote, “I checked the set list for the Aug.19, 1971 show in Vancouver and I’m sure they don’t have it right. My recollection is that they sang ‘Gallows Pole’ and SETLISTFM doesn’t even mention that. Also no mention of ‘Rock & Roll’ but they sang that on the encore.

No recollection of ‘Friends’ or ‘Tangerine’ being played. I missed the first two songs of the set.”

Spindle also mentioned there was “some work” to be done on his tapes of the show, which have been in storage for 50 years, before disappearing for two years. They did share the setlist as they recall from their memory, which can be seen below.

Unknown first song Unknown second song Stairway To Heaven Going To California That’s The Way Since I’ve Been Loving You Black Dog Dazed And Confused Communication Breakdown What Is And What Should Never Be Celebration Day Gallows Pole Whole Lotta Love (20-minute medley including Boogie Chillen’, That’s Alright, Mess Of Blues, Honey Bee, Sittin’ and Thinkin’) Encore break Unknown song Rock And Roll

Underground Japanese label Tarantura — which specialises in bootleg recordings — recently announced on 16 May that it will release a bootleg recording of Led Zeppelin’s 4 May, 1971 performance in Odense, Denmark.

The recording supposedly includes a 4 May, 1971 audience recording of a live performance of Four Sticks, which is expected to be the highlight. There is currently only one known recorded live performance of the song from the audience tape of the band’s previous night in Copenhagen.