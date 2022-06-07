Unreleased Queen song featuring Freddie Mercury coming this September

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor have revealed that a previously unreleased song featuring late member Freddie Mercury will be out this September.

Over the weekend, Queen and Adam Lambert hit the stage for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

The trio were interviewed by Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 for the event, where they dropped the news about the upcoming track Face It Alone: “We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about and it was — It’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery. It’s from The Miracle sessions, and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

Released in 1989, The Miracle is Queen’s 13th studio album as well as the band’s penultimate album that was recorded with Freddie Mercury before his passing in 1991. Mercury had noted in an interview that the band recorded 30 songs while working on the album, of which some became B-sides while others like Hang On In There and Chinese Torture became bonus tracks for the original CD release.

For Face It Alone, May revealed that they didn’t think the song would work at first, describing it as “kind of hiding in plain sight.”

“We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can’t really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘okay, we can do this and this.’ It’s like kind of stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful, it’s touching piece.”

“It’s a very passionate piece,” Taylor added.

Since Mercury died in 1991, Queen has released many recordings featuring the lead singer’s vocals, including the most recent 2014 compilation album Queen Forever. The multi-disc set included three never-before-heard songs: Let Me in Your Heart Again, Love Kills, and There Must Be More to Life Than This which featured the late Michael Jackson.