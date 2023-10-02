logo
Watch US Secretary of State Antony Blinken play Muddy Waters on his Fender Strat at State Department event

“If this doesn’t clear the house, I don’t know what will,” Blinken joked.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken performs onstage during the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative

Image: Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently showcased his guitar and singing chops with a cover of Hoochie Coochie Man by American blues icon Muddy Waters.

The self-proclaimed “(very) amateur guitarist” hosted an event last Wednesday (27 September) to celebrate the launch of the US State Department’s Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, a worldwide effort to elevate music as a diplomatic tool to promote global peace and democracy.

“If this doesn’t clear the house, I don’t know what will,” Blinken joked before he began his performance on a black Fender Strat.

The diplomat later told attendees: “I’m really at a loss for words because I can tell you, that song [Hoochie Coochie Man] never sounded like that before – and never will again.”

“I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative,” he posted on X.

Blinken’s rockstar moment has since amassed more than nine million views and left many netizens surprised, with one user commenting, “Omg you can really sing and belt it out! Loved.”

Those interested in the politician’s music can check out the three original songs Blinken recorded and released with his group, Ablinken.

“For those who like wonk rock check out and follow ABlinken on Spotify. Some original songs from many years back but just recorded,” he tweeted back in 2018.

Check out Muddy Waters original version of Hoochie Coochie Man below:

