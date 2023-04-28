US Senate introduces bill to remove ‘junk fees’ from ticket prices

The US Senate has moved to end the practice of adding ‘junk fees’ to the end of ticketing transactions with a new bill called the TICKET Act.

The bill, which stands for Transparency in Charges for Key Events Ticketing, is aimed at ending the practice of tacking on fees at the very end of a ticketing transaction, leaving buyers at a loss when trying to estimate how much money they need to fork out when browsing prices. “When families budget for a night at a ballgame or to hear their favourite band, they shouldn’t have to worry about being surprised by hidden fees that suddenly raise the final cost of tickets well over the advertised price,” US Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell said in a statement reported by Rolling Stone.

“The price they say should be the price you pay. This bill is one part of comprehensive legislation I plan to introduce to rein in deceptive junk fees driving up costs for consumers.”

The move comes following criticism from President Joe Biden against the practice in November last year. Labelling the practice as “unfair” and “deceptive”, Biden promised that his Competition Council was looking into taking on the matter.

Ticketing giant LiveNation addressed the introduction of the bill in a statement, praising the move while calling on lawmakers to look into other initiatives to improve the ticket-buying experience. “This bill is a good starting point,” the statement reads, adding, “We support all-in pricing – but in order to protect fans and artists more can and should be done, including ensuring artists can determine how their tickets can be resold, banning speculative tickets and deceptive websites.”