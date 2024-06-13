Van Halen’s A Different Kind of Truth returns to streaming services after a year and a half

Van Halen’s final album A Different Kind of Truth is back on streaming platforms after over one and a half years.

The album, released in 2012, was suddenly removed from services including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music in October 2022.

In October, Wolfgang Van Halen – son of late frontman Eddie and bassist in the band since 2006 – told Eddie Trunk that the album was taken off streaming platforms because of “some people involved” who “do not like that record”.

He said, “The contract ran out on putting it up on streaming services. So we’ve been working on getting it back, but there are some people involved who do not like that record and are not making it easy to get it back up.”

When Trunk asked if those people were involved in the record, Wolfgang answered in the affirmative. Trunk continued, “Might that person commonly be known by three initials?”, seemingly referring to Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth, Wolfgang said, “Probably. I mean, yeah, you can put it together.”

“I hate to say it, because people will think I’m making stuff up, but it’s, like, man, I’d love to have the record back up there, but he doesn’t like it and he’s not working with us to get it back up there. So I hope people who like it have a physical version of it.”

Roth replied in the form of YouTube videos, taking aim at his former bandmate. He suggested that the album wasn’t on streaming services because the other members of the band didn’t want to pay for lawyers, and used an analogy of Muhammad Ali’s final fights to discuss the album, saying, “Nobody wants to remember them because they were no fun.”

It’s unknown why the album has appeared back on streaming platforms almost two years later, and what went on to make it happen.

Listen to the album in full below: