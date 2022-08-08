Vandals attempt to damage Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus, vandalise wrong bus with homphobic slur

Pop punk star Machine Gun Kelly has commented on a recent targeted vandalism attempt, in which a homophobic slur was written across one of his tour buses.

The phrase “RAP DEVIL F****T” was graffitied on the side of the pink bus and an image of a penis on the other in the early hours of Thursday (August 4) last week. MGK took to Instagram where he said, “You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you fucking idiot… Do the first part of the crime right.”

He concluded, “They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You just…you suck.” A passer-by recorded footage of the graffiti, where she was told to move on by security.

I got hassled for public photography by Machine Gun Kelly's security. I WAS going to just take footage of the vandalism to his tour bus and point out that the F slur is not acceptable no matter how you feel about the dude, but one of his security guards got crazy at me and even hit my phone with his. Part 1 of 2Jodi Pattrin #MGK#MachineGunKelly#PublicPhotography#SecurityThatThinksTheyAreCops Posted by Leona Drake on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly often gets caught up in controversy, and whether you like him or lump him, he’s also subjected to regular hate, which he addressed in his recent documentary Life In Pink on Disney+. In the trailer, his daughter speaks out about how people “only see one side” to her dad and MGK is captured stating that sometimes he feels like “the world hates” him.

In the documentary, he also addressed his feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor – an argument which continually made headlines, as MGK mocked the frontman at one of his shows following a collaboration which was due to go ahead between the two, but was called off.

Machine Gun Kelly will be heading to the UK and Europe during September and October to continue his tour for album Mainstream Sellout. You can get tickets here.