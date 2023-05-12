Vince Neil gives advice to new bands: “Listen to everybody… some people that don’t really write come up with great ideas sometimes”

It comes as the American lead vocalist prepares to join AXS TV’s all-new series, BANDED: The Musician Competition

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil says new bands should “listen to everybody” when starting out because the best ideas don’t always come from the same people.

The vocalist shared his advice in a new interview on YouTube with AXS TV as he prepares to join the judging panel on talent show BANDED: The Musician Competition.

The show will see new musicians get paired up with others to create different bands, seeing which one is the best at working well together.

Out of 25 individual candidates, only one band will win a record deal by the end.

In the interview, Neil said each band should get used to hearing everyone out: “Listen to each other. Listen to what each person has to say.

“It’s really just all about communication – whoever writes the music part of it, or lyrics, whatever – let everybody participate in those. Some people that don’t really write come up with great ideas sometimes. So, listen to everybody.”

It comes not long after Mötley Crüe hired guitarist John 5 to replace Mick Mars in the band.

Neil said it was an easy decision: “We really love John. He was ready to play the set before we even hired him; he knows all the Mötley Crüe songs.

“He knew everything down to the letter. So we didn’t have to do a lot of rehearsing for the stadium tour, because he was right there.”