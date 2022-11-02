Millions of people are watching The Last Of Us’ Ellie cover real songs on TikTok

Fans are falling in love with the playable guitar in The Last Of Us Part II all over again, as one gamer is sharing covers played in the hit PlayStation game to TikTok, and they’re receiving millions of views.

The game features guitar throughout – main characters Ellie and Joel learn to play an acoustic as a way to bond with each other, and Ellie even plays a stunning, apocalyptic rendition of A-ha’s Take On Me too.

One feature that had both gamers and guitarists overjoyed was the ability to play real notes and songs on Ellie’s acoustic freely, and one player has been sharing their covers of some classics to video sharing app TikTok.

Check out this cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Californication below, which has impressively been viewed over 2.7 million times:

The player, named @EllieMillerSolos on TikTok, has also shared covers of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters (which also received over two million views) and other renditions of music from The Last Of Us and other video games.

The videos may well have gone viral due to the difficulty of being able to play these songs well in game. In order to play the guitar, users need to swipe the controller’s touch pad and cycle through a range of notes using the L1 and R1 buttons too, something which may have taken the player a while to master.

The Last Of Us explores the journey of Joel, a man who has lost his daughter in a zombie apocalypse, as he bonds with a young girl named Ellie who is believed to be the answer to a cure. Music has been such an integral part to the franchise that Taylor Guitars even created two officially licensed acoustics – a 314CE and a GS Mini, both designed with the game’s developer Naughty Dog.

“Music remains a recurring theme in [The Last Of Us Part II],” said Taylor on the instruments. “Ellie – the heroine and plucky survivor making her way through [a] post-apocalyptic world – plays an acoustic guitar in the game, and we at Taylor could not have been more excited to help make that guitar a reality”.

Watch an acoustic performance of the games end credits song from the Mocap actors themselves: