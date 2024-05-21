Watch AC/DC kick off the first show of their Power Up tour 

AC/DC are officially out on the road for their Power Up tour. The stint marks their first tour in eight years, having been away from the road since 2016’s Rock Or Bust.

The first show kicked off last week (17 May) in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, with a second date at the same venue scheduled for 21 May before they move on to Italy, Spain and many more dates across Europe.

Footage from night one in Germany has since been shared online, where you’ll spot the band’s new bassist, Chris Chaney, in tow. It was announced back in February that Chaney – formerly of Jane’s Addiction – would be joining the outfit, filling in for Cliff Williams.

Williams initially retired from AC/DC at the end of the Rock Or Bust tour in 2016, but returned on the recording of their 2020 album, Power Up. Alongside Chaney is of course vocalist Brian Johnson with Angus Young, Stevie Young, and Matt Laug, who first joined the band at 2023’s Power Trip festival.

The band played 24 songs during the night, kicking things off with If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) and Back In Black. The setlist also included hits Thunderstruck and Highway To Hell, with the night closing out with TNT and For Those About To Rock (We Salute You).

Check out footage from the first show below:

Earlier this May, Wolfgang Van Halen teamed up with Myles Kennedy and Slash on stage for a mighty cover of AC/DC’s Highway to Hell. Wolfie surprised fans with his appearance on the closing night of Slash and Kennedy’s joint tour at Paris’ Le Zénith. Wolfgang’s band, Mammoth WVH, had served as support on the pair’s month-long run of shows.

View all remaining tour dates for AC/DC.