Watch: Cherie Currie performs The Runaways hit Cherry Bomb in London

Vocalist for ‘70s rock band The Runaways, Cherie Currie, has performed the band’s most iconic hit, Cherry Bomb at a show in London earlier this week.

Currie released her most recent solo album, Blvds Of Splendor in 2020, the album featured contributions from Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, and even Slash and Duff McKagan for the opening track, Mr. X.

The vocalist has been touring across the UK and Europe throughout March, which is set to wrap up in early April. During her London date at Camden’s The Underworld on 17 March, Currie performed the most famous hit from the all-women rock band that took off in the 1970’s – Cherry Bomb.

In an interview with The Guardian back in April 2022, The Runaways’ guitarist Joan Jett revealed she would cry backstage after gigs with the band as people would call them sluts, spit and throw bottles at them.

She stated, “No one gave us any credit that we could play at all,” and told of how people saw them as a gimmick, adding: “And that was really galling because we played better than a lot of the bands we opened for.”

For Currie’s show, she was supported by up and coming women in the industry – Blue Ruin and Loz Campbell.

