Watch: DragonForce’s Herman Li misses a guitar throw onstage in Houston

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li recently took to social media to share a guitar throw fail that happened during the band’s Houston gig on their 2022 North American tour.

Yesterday (17 April), Li posted a clip of the incident to his Instagram page which revealed the painful mishap, which happened when he threw his instrument to a staff member at the other end of the stage.

“There has been an accident,” Li left a cheeky caption on his post. “Please keep my guitar in your thoughts.”

Li was likely attempting to do a guitar switch, but unfortunately the staff member failed to catch the instrument before it hit the ground. Li posted the clip, soundtracked with Sarah McLachlan’s Angel, and included two snapshots of Li and the now-damaged guitar.

The guitar, meanwhile, looks to still be in one piece, though it’s like that the electronics and hardware got a good rattling.

In more recent news, Li revealed just how much the power metal outfit had received for their song Through The Fire And The Flames, which featured on iconic music rhythm game, Guitar Hero.

A social media enthusiast, the guitarist posted a video on TikTok that suggested the company only paid “a one-off fee to use the song… so I’m thinking just about $3,000, maybe even less,” rather than the “millions of dollars” one would expect for a track touted as the hardest song to play in the game’s history.