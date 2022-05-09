Watch Eric Clapton return to the Royal Albert Hall

Eric Clapton is no stranger to the stage of the Royal Albert Hall, with over 200 performances at the venue to date. The guitar virtuoso made return to the world-renowned London concert hall over the weekend, with two performances across 7 and 8 May.

With a 17 song set list, which included two different versions of Layla, the guitarist played both an electric set and an acoustic set. You can see his acoustic performance of Layla below:

Displaying his wide range of repertoire from Cream to Derek and the Dominos, to his solo work, the guitarist was joined by long time band members: Nathan East on bass, Doyle Bramhall II on guitar, Sonny Emory on drums and Chris Stainton on keys. Andy Fairweather Low also joined for the acoustic segment of the set.

The whole performance was captured by an attendee and uploaded to Youtube, which you can watch below:

This performance comes days after Clapton announced the release of this new documentary, Nothing But The Blues. Featuring 17 unreleased live performances recorded during the tour for the album From The Cradle, the documentary is set for release on June 24. The film was broadcasted once back in 1995 in the US and was Emmy nominated. However, this upgraded version will allow viewers to watch in-depth interviews with Clapton himself on his love for the blues in 4K.

Clapton has recently been hitting headlines mainly due to his apparent anti-vaccine stance rather than his music. Despite his insistence that he is simply pro-freedom rather than anti-vaccine, he spent the pandemic spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, speaking almost exclusively to anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown outlets (including the conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr), and citing the controversial Mass Formation Hypnosis theory as an explanation as to vaccinations’ prominence.