Watch: Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale gifts a guitar to opening act live on stage

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale has gifted a guitar to the lead singer of the show’s opening act The Warning, during their co-headlining tour with The Pretty Reckless.

READ MORE: Fender reportedly lays off hundreds of California employees

During a stop in Irving, Texas on August 2, Hale surprised Daniela Villarreal by walking onstage with a Gibson Explorer, before handing it to the singer during their set.

“What a day! Lzzy Hale I cannot even begin to explain what this means to me,” Villarreal wrote in an Instagram post. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. You are my biggest inspiration and I can’t believe I get to share this tour and these moments with you. I love you very very much! I’ll make sure to rock the hell out of this guitar.”

Advertisement

Hale expressed her admiration for the musician upon seeing the post.

“Darling, I cannot even tell you how long I’ve been waiting for someone to ignite me with passion and inspiration on the guitar. You have done that for me,” she stated. “And just like a very generous man did for me way back in 2005… I finally got to pay it forward. You and your sisters are going to take over the world. Rock is in very good hands. Don’t let anyone take your crown or try to make you into anything you’re not… keep your eyes up and your heart ablaze. You are a bright light in such a dark and crazy world. My heart is so happy!”

You can see the full post below:

You can also watch the moment happen in a video posted to youtube:

Advertisement

Lzzy Hale made history in July by becoming Gibson’s first female Brand Ambassador, which not only involves creating her own signature line of guitars, but Hale will become involved with the Gibson Gives Artist Advisory Council, which supports programs and organisations that aim to increase youth music education.