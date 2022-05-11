Watch: John Mayer copies his settings onto a fan’s Klon Centaur during a live performance

John Mayer has recently shared how he sets his overdrive with a lucky fan whilst on tour in Canada, after the fan brought along their own Klon Centaur.

Considered one of the most technically proficient players of recent years as a result of his distinctively smooth guitar tone and sultry rhythms, the musician shared how he achieves this sound when he recently reached out to sign a fan’s Klon Centaur overdrive pedal at a recent show.

The footage, captured by an attendee at the show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena last week, shows Mayer offering to sign autographs for fans towards the end of his set, including a pickguard and the notoriously-pricey Klon Centaur pedal.

Advertisement

Find footage of the moment below.

Here, Mayer is seen to not only autograph the pedal but also take it back alongside his own rig, where he then dialled in the knobs to the same position and labelled the presets – allowing for the fan to precisely replicate the musician’s signature style.

The fan named Raul Nieto later took to social media to share a close-up shot of the signed Klon Centaur for those also wanting to achieve Mayer’s distinguished sound. This was later followed by an image of their rig, proudly featuring the pedal.

John Mayer is currently underway with his 2022 North American tour, which is set to finish in New York on July 16.

Advertisement

Remaining tickets for the tour can be found on his website.