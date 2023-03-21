Watch: Larkin Poe give a blaring blues-rock performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Blues-rock duo Larkin Poe performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (20 March), bringing guitar-powered, classic rock flair to mainstream television.

The duo, consisting of Rebecca and Megan Lovell, performed the track Bad Spell from their latest record Blood Harmony, which was released last November.

The performance saw Rebecca with her favoured Fender Strat with its iconic tortoise shell pick guard, whilst Megan twanged along on her lap steel in traditional Larkin Poe style.

You can watch the full performance below, as the two sisters turn head to head locking in an impressive solo segment:

Back in November, Larkin Poe spoke to us at Guitar.com, where they shared where the album’s titled originated from: “People would say we had that ‘blood harmony’, because we’d been singing together as a family for years, so it felt like an appropriate title,” Megan said.

“The [album] title is taken from the song itself and Rebecca had written it thinking about our mother, sitting at the piano and singing with us, and how these traditions get passed down from generation to generation. It’s a very sweet and touching feeling. We wanted to bring all of that into the whole record, because it is a family affair. It’s us sisters, self-producing the record as we have done with the past few.”

Larkin Poe are embarking on a global tour, with tickets available at LarkinPoe.com.