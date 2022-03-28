Watch: Mammoth WVH pays tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins with emotional cover of Foo Fighters’ My Hero

Wolfgang Van Halen this weekend led a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a Mammoth WVH concert in Boston, citing the late drummer’s enduring influence over himself and countless others. “He was a hero to me,” said Van Halen, “a hero to all of us, and a hero to countless people. So we feel this is necessary.” The band had worked the cover out just ahead of the show, he explained, adding, “excuse any rough edges, but we just had to fucking do this.”

Hawkins’ death was announced shortly before the Foo Fighters were due to headline Festival Estereo Picnic in in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday March 25th. He was found in his hotel room after an apparent cardiovascular collapse. Hawkins allegedly began to complain of chest pains prior to the set and subsequently could not be revived by medics.

While initial toxicology reports allegedly indicated 10 types of substances present in Hawkins’ system, including marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office stated, “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing its medical studies to be able to completely clarify the facts that led to Taylor Hawkins death. Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office will continue with the investigation and reveal the results obtained as part of this investigation as appropriate.”

The Foo Fighters, who returned to Los Angeles on Saturday night, wrote in a statement: “Our hearts go out to [Taylor’s] wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in the unimaginably difficult time.”