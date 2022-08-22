Watch: Mateus Asato jams with Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess

Mateus Asato, the guitarist who rose to fame by sharing his music via Instagram, has shared a jam session with keyboardist Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater.

Asato has over one million followers on the platform and since rising to popularity, he’s toured with pop stars such as Jessie J and Tori Kelly, as well as earning his own signature model with Suhr Guitars.

In a post on Instagram, he shared the video of himself alongside Rudess and reminisced on the time he once shared the stage with guitarist John Petrucci (also of Dream Theater), and shared his joy of having the chance to play alongside Rudess in a one-to-one environment.

He spoke of how Rudess flew out to Vegas to watch Silk Sonic, and kindly made time to make some music with Asato for an entire afternoon. In the caption he wrote, “Around one year ago I got the chance to meet and share the stage with one of my biggest guitar heroes – John Petrucci. These last two days were beyond special to me because I got the chance to spend some time with the master wizard of keys, Jordan Rudess.”

He continued, “He flew all the way from Japan to Vegas to watch Silk Sonic – and was kind enough to jam with me for an entire afternoon. We were talking about hybrid picking and I showed him this exercise I do all the time, which ended up becoming this piece of music we wrote. Sharing our mutual passion was an unforgettable experience to me. Thanks, Jordan. You’re very special & easily one of the most impressive and talented musicians I’ve ever met. Words won’t be able to explain how much inspiration you brought to me.”

You can watch their jam session together below: