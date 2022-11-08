Watch: Metallica play concert in honour of couple who gave them their first record deal

Metallica have played a tribute concert for the couple who gave them their first record deal – Jonny and Marsha Zazul of Megaforce Records.

The Husband and wife music industry duo died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Their roster at Megaforce had included Anthrax, Overkill, Testament, Raven and more, as well as Metallica. The band released their first two albums under the label.

The concert took place on 6 November at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel And Casino in Florida, where fans were played songs from the band’s debut, 1983’s Kill ‘Em All and their sophomore record, 1984’s Ride The Lightning. The setlist included tracks such as Blitzkrieg, Seek And Destroy, For Whom The Bell Tolls and plenty more.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert are being donated in the Zazul’s name to MusiCares – a charity that supports people working in the music industry by offering addiction support, medical help and financial aid.

You can watch footage from the gig below:

When the concert was first announced last September, Metallica said in a statement (via NME): “Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them.”

The statement continued, “Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart. We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories.”