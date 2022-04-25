Watch the new video for Brian May’s On My Way Up

Queen’s Brian May has released a brand new video for On My Way Up, a track from his second solo album, Another World, which was released back in 1998.

The video marks the release of the new deluxe edition of the album in the guitarist’s Gold Series, featuring the remastered original album alongside remixes, rarities and live tracks in the 2CD and box set formats.

In the video, May can be seen reflecting on his long career in the music industry, including his many memories within Queen as he looks at photographs and memorabilia from the rocker’s heyday.

You can view the full video here:

Speaking to udiscovermusic on the track, May revealed “I had a moment of belief and joy thinking, ‘Yeah, I can actually can do this, it’s going to be fine. It’s a very joyful song, and that’s one of the forces which propelled me through the album and made me want to release it and makes me want to release it now.”

The 15-track rarities collection in the new edition of the album, titled Another Disc, also features the live version of On My Way Up, as performed in Paris in 1998, and includes a new guitar version. Further in the interview, May discusses this ‘raw’ edition of the track explaining, “I’ve done nothing to it apart from playing.”

May has been a consistent, prominent voice in music for decades, even speaking out during the COVID-19 pandemic where he continually urged fans to get vaccinated and wear masks, stating in a video posted to Instagram, May told fans “I despair seeing these people protesting against the vaccine, protesting against their rights being violated because they might have to wear a mask.”

Next month (May) Queen will head out on tour with Adam Lambert across the UK and Ireland with several dates at London’s O2 Arena. You can get your tickets here.