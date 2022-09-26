Watch: Nine Inch Nails reunite with former members at Cleveland concert

Former and current members of rock outfit Nine Inch Nails have reunited on stage for a special hometown show in Cleveland Ohio last weekend.

Founder Trent Reznor and the current lineup of Nine Inch Nails were joined by ex-members Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, Charlie Clouser, and most notably, guitarist Richard Patrick, whose acrimonious exit from the band made headlines back in the 90s.

Together, they performed a selection of early NIN material including Eraser, Wish, Sin, Gave Up, and Head Like A Hole, before surprising fans with a cover of Filter’s 1995 hit Hey Man Nice Shot.

Check out the group’s performances below.

The onstage reunion took place on Saturday night (24 September), following the extended lineup’s appearance at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame’s ‘Nine Inch Nails Fan Day’ the day before.

Speaking at a live Q&A session during the event, Reznor admitted to feeling cynical about the band’s Rock Hall induction in 2020. “I hesitate to look back,” he said. “It’s not just me and it never has been just me.”

The NIN main man also opened up about the “tough decisions” made to have specific members inducted into (or excluded from, in the case of Patrick) the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame, saying that ultimately, his aim was to “get together everybody that’s been a part of it and kind of just have a minute to say nice job”.

“We’ve been friendly throughout the years and I thought it would be nice to have everyone come up and acknowledge and feel ok about it,” he added.

Watch the full interview below.