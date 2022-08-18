Watch: Nita Strauss joins Demi Lovato for first full on-stage performance on tour

Guitarist Nita Strauss has shared footage of her first full show performance alongside pop-idol-turned-rocker, Demi Lovato.

Strauss had been touring with Alice Cooper since 2014 prior to announcing her departure in July. At the time, she wrote on social media, “After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year.”

She continued, “I am not pregnant! There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still very full – in fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think. But that’s news for another day.”

Rehearsal footage with Lovato was shared at the end of July and now, Strauss has made her first full-set, live debut with the star. You can watch the video below to check her out in action:

Fans on Twitter appear to be delighted with two artists teaming up, with some noting that many of Lovato’s fans may well find a new favourite guitarist in Strauss.

The set list reportedly featured 21 songs (according to Setlist.FM), including live debuts of Lovato’s new rocky tracks and even a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls hit, Iris. Some of Lovato’s biggest pop hits were even dressed up a little heavier to match their new, edgier direction in music.

You can get tickets to see Demi Lovato head banging along with Nita Strauss on tour here.