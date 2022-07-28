Watch Nita Strauss rehearse with Demi Lovato for upcoming tour

Alice Cooper’s ex-guitarist Nita Strauss has been spotted rehearsing Demi Lovato’s latest single, Substance, from their upcoming pop punk album, Holy Fvck, set for release on August 19.

READ MORE: You can now buy a house shaped like an acoustic guitar

Since coming off tour with Cooper, the guitarist has been spotted on Lovato’s Instagram where they appear to be rehearsing a set.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Strauss has been spotted with the pop-sensation, as she made her debut appearance with Lovato during a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

Still showing off her signature Ibanez JIVA10 model which was released over four years ago, the guitarist is truly presenting herself as a guitarist on the steep rise to fame.

The guitarist has even noted on the rapid pace that her career is moving at in a post to Instagram.

“It’s been an exhausting but extremely, extremely fun couple of weeks,” she writes. “From jumping right into a live TV performance three days after the Alice tour ended, to crash-learning a brand-new setlist, taking yesterday (the only free day since I’ve been off the road) to shoot a music video for the upcoming album until 2 AM and then back into rehearsal this morning.

“While being tired is never fun, there’s something fundamentally rewarding about the exhaustion that comes with getting a lot of stuff done!”

Advertisement

As Lovato has recently changed direction to a more early 00s pop-punk and rock style, it is no surprise that Strauss jumped on board to get some of the action.

You can catch Nita Strauss on tour throughout the US with Demi Lovato. For a full list of dates and more information, you can visit DemiLovato.com.