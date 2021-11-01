Watch Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters cover Get Back at the 2021 Rock Hall ceremony

Following Foo Fighters’ induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame over the weekend, the band were joined on stage by Beatle Paul McCartney for a loud and chaotic cover of Get Back.

The band first performed a quick three-song set – blasting through Best Of You, My Hero and Everlong.

They then took the stage for all six of the band members to give an induction speech, with Grohl saying: “I would like to say that the best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family. And when I say that, I mean, if anybody knows how the Foo Fighters work, the people that we are with and we’ve worked with, it’s been 20, 25, 30 years and we stick together like a family.”

Inducting them was Paul McCartney, who welcomed the Foos into, in his own words: “not just any Hall of Fame – it’s the fucking Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.”

With the Foos Back on stage, they were joined by McCartney to close the show with a cover of The Beatles’ Get Back. There’s no official video of the performance, but you can check out the fan-shot footage below.

The induction also notably makes Dave Grohl a two-time inductee, as he also was inducted as a member of Nirvana. Also like Nirvana, the Foo Fighters were inducted into the Hall in their first year of eligibility.