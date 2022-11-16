Watch: Metaverse Lemmy and Ozzy Osbourne headline first-ever virtual Ozzfest

Motörhead’s Lemmy and Ozzy Osbourne — more specifically, their virtual avatars — were among the headlining acts of this year’s metaverse Ozzfest.

The metal festival made its return last weekend, this time, going virtual as part of a larger Metaverse Music Festival organised by blockchain-based virtual reality platform Decentraland.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse,” The Prince of Darkness said in a press release. “This allows me and the other bands on the bill to reach our fans in a new innovative way.”

Completely free of charge, the event featured ‘performances’ by numerous metal and rock heavyweights, including Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, The Raven Age, Skid Row, Black Label Society, Motörhead and more.

Those who were attending were understandably curious about how the show had intended to include the late Lemmy, and it appears that avatars were the answer as most of the ‘performances’ by the various bands involved digital characters — think CGI Lemmy and CGI Ozzy — ‘performing’ to pre-recorded tracks in the background.

Though we reckon that those PlayStation 2-esque graphics aren’t exactly the most convincing.

Meanwhile, Megadeth and Skid Row had opted to screen their music videos and previous live videos, respectively, for their sets. All of which took place in front of a crowd of user avatars, of course.

Check out the performances below.