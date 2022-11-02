Watch: Willow shreds riff from Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It)

Willow, who exploded onto the rock scene with her metal-inspired album Coping Mechanism, has played live the iconic riff to Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It) at one of her gigs.

The 21-year-old singer and guitarist made fame at just ten years old with pop anthem Whip My Hair, and now she’s all grown up, she’s taken a liking to the heavier side of music.

Having collaborated with Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker of Blink-182, Willow has soared to popularity, and fans at a recent October show of hers will have caught the Transparent Soul singer play the famous gritty riff from Deftones’ 1997 record, Around The Fur.

In the video she shared to her Instagram with a caption of “lil bit of My Own Summer in October”, Willow speaks to the audience asking, “Do you guys know that band, the Deftones?” before they crowd erupts into cheers and she begins playing that unforgettable looping pattern.

In an interview with us at Guitar.com, Willow told us about her love for some of the greats in metal, “Rock has always been inspiring to me,” she said. “Ever since I was born, I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar… But I think that when you start doing something at such a young age, your mind is still growing in a lot of different ways. Then you grow up and you understand [that] you need to really apply yourself in a way that you might not have thought of.”

Willow also appeared on Saturday Night Live back in early October, where she smashed her guitar through a prop TV and performed tracks Curious/Furious and Ur A Stranger.