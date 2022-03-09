Wayne Kramer announces first MC5 album in 51 years, alongside 2022 tour dates

Legendary garage-rock innovators MC5 have announced their return to recording and touring, with the new record Heavy Lifting set to be released in 2022.

The new lineup consists of original MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, who is spearheading the revival project, alongside guitarist Stevie Salas, multi-instrumentalists Vicki Randle and Brad Brooks and drummer Stephen Perkins.

The new record was not given a release date, however, we do know that it’s arriving this year, and has been produced by Bob Ezrin. The album will be supported by a run of dates in May, starting on the fifth in Detroit.

Kramer shared a quick teaser for the record and tour on YouTube, saying: “Hey, Brother Wayne here. I’ve been thinking it’s been a long time since there’s been any new mc5 music and I’ve been busy writing and recording a new album, produced by the great Bob Ezrin. And we’re gonna take it to the streets, because I feel like we are all MC5.”

The last MC5 studio record was High Time, released in 1971. The original lineup disbanded in 1972. After the death of original vocalist Rob Tyner in 1992, the surviving band members reunited for a one-off show in commemoration.

The band sporadically toured with a refreshed lineup between 2005 and 2012, before the death of bassist Michael Davis. More recently, Kramer organised the MC50 tour in 2018, which marked half a century of their debut Kick Out The Jams.