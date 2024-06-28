“Kids can work a summer and afford a f**king proper guitar”: Why Björn Gelotte chose an Epiphone signature guitar over a Gibson

In Flames maestro Björn Gelotte has revealed the reason he chose an Epiphone signature guitar over a Gibson despite how “extremely flattering” it was to be approached by the latter.

For decades, Gibson has been associated with the production of high-end, American-made guitars, frequently wielded by legendary musicians and commanding premium prices – Take Slash’s $15,000 signature Gibson model for instance. Epiphone, on the other hand, caters to players with smaller budgets, often by offering more affordable versions of classic Gibson designs.

Explaining his decision to go with an Epiphone Les Paul and skip the whole Gibson shebang, Gelotte says (via Premier Guitar): “They asked me, and it just fit so perfectly. I love the guitar.”

“Both Gibson and Epiphone have been putting out crazy good stuff throughout the years, and it’s been my model choice in any situation. So for me, it was just perfect timing and the guys are really cool, they let me do exactly what I wanted with it, and they made it affordable, the one big pressing point.”

Gelotte adds that he prefers having a guitar that the average person can work their way towards buying, saying: “It’s extremely flattering, to be honest, to get asked to do one of these extreme high-end signature models that so few people would buy.”

“It’s very niche, but if you can get it down to around a thousand bucks, or maybe slightly above that, people can actually work for it. Kids can work a summer and afford a fucking proper guitar.”

Released in 2015, the Björn Gelotte Les Paul Custom by Epiphone features a mahogany body and neck construction, as well as EMG MetalWorks active pickups and an ebony fretboard.