Win a huge recording package with Fender’s Player Plus Studio Sessions

To celebrate the launch of its new Player Plus range of guitars, Fender has announced a new competition that could see you winning a huge recording package, as well as a Player Plus instrument of your choice.

The competition has been designed to make up for the extended time away from the studio for many musicians, thanks to lockdown restrictions across the world. On offer is free studio time, engineering, mixing and consulting to independent artists from studios across the US, the UK, Australia, Mexico and Japan.

The full list of studios is below:

MDDN and EastWest Studios in Los Angeles

Flux Studios in New York

Welcome To 1979 in Nashville

RAK Studios in London

Freedom Studio Infinity in Tokyo

Sing Sing in Melbourne

Studios 301 in Sydney

Coastal Sound Recording Studio in Liverpool

Steelworks Studios in Sheffield

Chamber Studios in Edinburgh

Camden Recording Studios in Dublin

Pieza Estudios in Mexico City

Two artists per city – 26 in total – will win 10 hours of free studio time, covering an on-site engineer and a $500 credit for mixing.

To enter, prospective artists must submit a recent single or music video, as well as a live performance. Instrumental acts, bands and solo artists are all welcome, however, their music must be original: covers are not permitted for either the submissions or the material recorded in the studio time.

Players must also be above the age of 18, and be able to make it to their nominated studio. They must also be fully independent.

The entries will be judged by an expert panel, including Fender CEO Andy Mooney, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell, Ashley McBryde, Nile Rodgers and more.

You can read the full rules and enter here.