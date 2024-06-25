Watch Wolfgang Van Halen and Mr Bungle team up for unhinged version of Loss Of Control

When it comes to festivals, Mr. Bungle know how to party. Notorious for melding spine-crushing breakdowns into pop hits, the avant-metalers thrive in the carnage of an eclectic setlist. Not many other acts would think to cover Spandau Ballet’s True and Slayer’s Hell Awaits on the same bill.

On Saturday, Wolfgang Van Halen thought he’d get involved in the madness. With both acts on the Belgium’s Graspop festival bill, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for Wolfgang to help Mr. Bungles cover Van Halen’s Loss Of Control.

“Had a special guest join us for Loss Of Control today @graspopmetalmeeting. Thanks @wolfvanhalen!” Mr. Bungle writes on Instagram. Wolfgang replies with a clatter in the comments: “Thanks for having me, dudes!!!!”

Considering this is Mr. Bungle’s first round of European festivals since 2020, the celebration feels particularly special. In a clip of the performance, the mutual excitement is clear. “Alright people, look who we found… a very, very extra special guest: Mr Wolfgang Van Halen!” vocalist Mike Patton booms.

Wolfgang riffs ecstatically throughout, with Patton handing him the mic at one point and encouraging him to howl along on vocals.

The experimental metal gang first covered the track during a 2021 virtual concert in tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. They would go on to record a cover on their 2021 live album The Night They Came Home.

Speaking during their 2021 livestream, guitarist Trey Spruance explained that the cover had been something the group wanted to do for decades. “Mr. Bungle tried to play this song in the 90s and we scrapped it because we sucked at it,” he joked.

“I think it worked this time for a lot of reasons,” he continued. “My own is that, thanks to the new Raging Wrath [of the Easter Bunny] era, I’ve had to re-approach the guitar like I did when I was 13 and 14. It was all about Eddie Van Halen for me back then, so circling back at this moment felt really natural. Those riffs and lead parts at least are super fun! I’m just glad Scott [Ian] took the palm-mute breaks. Jesus!!”

In an interview with Metal Injection, guitarist Scott Ian would corroborate Spruance’s words. “When we were doing that live-stream, I was really nervous,” he admits. “Look, I’m a bit of a caveman rhythm guitar player. And now, all of a sudden, I’m challenged with, ‘I gotta play some Eddie parts.’ But that song is probably the most metal song in Van Halen’s catalog. That’s right in my wheelhouse…”