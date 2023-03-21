Wolfgang Van Halen teases “Meshuggah-inspired songs” on upcoming Mammoth WVH album

The band has also inked a major label contract with BMG for the release.

Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed the existence of “some Meshuggah-inspired songs” on Mammoth WVH’s highly-anticipated sophomore album.

The guitarist shared his love for the Swedish extreme metal band in an interview with TellUs Rock, saying “I love Meshuggah,” adding that he tends to listen to, at least recently, “more heavier music”.

“That’s all the new stuff that’s come out. Animals As Leaders had a new album come out this year, and so did Meshuggah. But Meshuggah is one of my favourite bands. I know — nothing like Mammoth.”

“On the next album, there actually is some Meshuggah-inspired stuff,” Van Halen continued. “Just through the lens of Mammoth though, so not as super heavy.”

While fans can expect to hear some heavier tones on the new album, Van Halen noted that the band’s second record “will always sound a bit similar” to their first “because the same dude is writing it”.

“On the debut there was this width of what the project was — on the left you had songs like Distance and Circles, those softer vibes, and on the right you had tracks like Stone and The Big Picture,” he told Total Guitar.

“What I want to do with this album is widen what that breadth is. Further left, for example, there’s a song that’s all on piano… so it has more of a softer vibe. But on the right, there’s some really heavy shit in comparison to the debut! That’s what I find really exciting, it’s fun to stretch the definition of Mammoth on both sides.”