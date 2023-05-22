Wolfgang Van Halen blames “drama” between members for the lack of a Van Halen tribute show

“I think with the Foo Fighters, they have a lot less drama involved in their camp.”

Wolfgang Van Halen has once again commented on the unlikelihood of a Van Halen tribute concert due to “drama” between the band’s surviving members.

The guitarist shared his thoughts in a recent interview with Linea Rock, where he was asked if he thinks a Van Halen tribute concert will ever become a reality. To which he replied: “No, no, no. I think with the Foo Fighters, they have a lot less drama involved in their camp.”

“And unfortunately, with Van Halen there’s many pieces that don’t operate as they should, unfortunately. But that’s neither here nor there; it’s just how reality is, unfortunately, sometimes.”

Rumours of an all-star tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen have sent the Internet buzzing last year, after former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted revealed that he was approached by Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen about playing bass on the project.

But discussions have barely moved forward since then, and it doesn’t look like the powers that be standing in the way of a Van Halen reunion are letting up anytime soon.

Last year, the Mammoth WVH mastermind told Classic Rock that the possibility of a Van Halen reunion is slim, no thanks to the clashing personalities of the members.

“Certain personalities just can’t get over themselves to work collectively for one purpose – that’s been the curse of Van Halen for its entire career,” Wolfgang said.

“So my playing at the Taylor shows delivered that catharsis without the stresses of dealing with the Van Halen camp, and the players involved. Their camp is very dysfunctional – everyone! – hell, it was difficult to make plans even when the band was active.”