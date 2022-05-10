Woman gives birth during Enter Sandman at Metallica show in Brazil

Brazillian metal fan Joice Figueiró gave birth to a baby boy while Metallica were playing Enter Sandman at their show in Curitiba, Brazil over the weekend.

Figueiró had been in attendance while 39 weeks pregnant when she suddenly went into labour. As she explained in her Instagram caption, “When would I imagine that I would be at the @metallica show at 39 weeks pregnant and this boy decides to be born right there, 3 songs before the show ends, at Couto Pereira to the sound of Enter Sandman?”

“In every show I go to something has to happen, but this time I think I’ve outdone myself haha. Luan Figueiró came into the world on 5/7/2022 at 23:15 shaking all metal structures haha.”

Advertisement

Both mother and baby appear to be in the pink of health following the young Figueiró’s very metal way of joining us here on this Earth.

In other recent Metallica news, Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has shared his candid thoughts on The Black Album, including calling the record’s most well-known track, Enter Sandman “kinda corny”.

Newsted also noted how the track Nothing Else Matters was a catalyst for the band’s mainstream success.

Calling the reaction to the track “crazy”, Newsted continued, “Our softest song ever took down the biggest walls to allow our hardest songs ever to penetrate the world. When it was No. 1 in 35 countries in one week, and seven of those countries we hadn’t even been to yet?”

“Dude, that doesn’t happen to a band who go ‘Die! Die!’ most of the time.”