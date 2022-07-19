Women are making the best music in 2022, says Elton John: “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are”

Music legend Elton John offers his opinion on the fresh talents of today, and tells us why he believes women are the ones making the best music in 2022.

In the latest issue of Music Week, Sir Elton voices his concern at the fact that veteran acts like himself are scoring Top 20 hit singles and albums while newer artists can barely hang onto the charts for more than a week.

“It’s lovely to see Kate Bush at number one, but there’s not many good records in the Top 20,” he said. “And the albums chart is full of things like me, ABBA and Queen. The odd thing comes through, like Sam Fender or Harry Styles, or you get a new artist coming in at number three and then disappearing to 80-something.”

“It’s depressing – there are a lot of good albums that deserve to be in the albums chart, like Juanita Euka, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen. What I want to know is why aren’t they there? Because of people like me!”.

The 75-year-old singer also commented on the current wave of female-led bands that have caught his eye, saying “It’s so great to see Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Let’s Eat Grandma, The Linda Lindas, Haim and all these girls rocking out and making the best music.”

He added that that “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are. It’s a breath of fresh air, because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that, for me, is what music is about.”

The musician went on to gush about his Cold Heart collaborator Dua Lipa, praising the popstar for being “so professional, so charming and right on the money.”

“It was easy peasy. She’s got everything there is to have as a female artist. She’s bright, modest and not carried away by her own success. I loved working with her.”