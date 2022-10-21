Listen: John Lennon sings emotional Yellow Submarine in unheard Revolver outtake

A surprisingly emotional rendition of Yellow Submarine performed by John Lennon is included in the upcoming Super Deluxe Edition of the Beatles’ Revolver – hear it below.

Released on streaming platforms ahead of the Super Deluxe Special Edition of Revolver‘s release on October 28, the Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1 of Yellow Submarine has never been rumoured nor bootlegged amongst even the most devoted of Beatles fans, and hears John Lennon transforming the idyllic track into a melancholy cut straight out of the White Album.

Listen to the track below.

Part 2 of the Songwriting Work Tape sees Paul McCartney joining Lennon to turn the song into a harmonised duet, according to Rolling Stone. While Part 2 has yet to be released, a high-energy Memphis R&B styled version of Got To Get You Into My Life was released alongside Part 1.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Revolver will feature production from Giles Martin, son of original producer George Martin. Giles worked together with engineer Sam Okell to mix the album in stereo and Dolby Atmos using the same de-mixing process employed by Peter Jackson in his recent Beatles documentary Get Back thanks to the help of Jackson’s sound team led by Emile de la Rey.

The five-disc Super Deluxe Edition will contain 31 outtakes including three home demos from The Beatles’ vault, as well as a four-track EP that features the tracks Paperback Writer and Rain. It also features a 100-page hardbound book as well as a 4LP and 7-inch EP in half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl.

Standard and deluxe Special Edition albums will also be available.

Previously unseen silent footage of the band’s sole visit to Japan in 1966 has finally been unveiled following years of prolonged court battles on October 3. The footage includes videos of the band performing at their concert, as well as descending from their plane wearing matching kimonos.

Preorders for the Super Deluxe Edition of Revolver can be made here.