You can now rent out a tiny guitar-shaped house on Airbnb

If you’re interested in something a bit more exciting than a Holiday Inn for your next holiday and find yourself in Transylvania, you can now rent out a tiny guitar shaped house for the night. Named the Symphony Tiny House, the Airbnb property in Râśnov, Romania features a fully strung guitar silhouette exterior and a sound hole that has been turned into a window. Shredders aren’t gonna know what to do with that tiny neck, however.

The Symphony Tiny House was built by couple Dragoș and Mădălina Obancea for €50,000, and the pair say they were inspired by the environment of the area, as locals mark the evenings with bonfires and campfire singalongs.

The house has been listed on AirBnb for just over a month and can be reserved for as little as £107 a night… though the property itself doesn’t seem to come with a guitar to play while you’re there.

Advertisement

As shown in photos that have been displayed on the BnB website, the interior is made entirely of wood, almost giving the impression that you are actually inside a guitar. While the rooms itself sadly aren’t guitar themed, you do get a cheesy but lovely “music is what feelings sound like” painted on the wall.

Expectedly, the couple have highlighted the difficulties of building a house in a shape such as this. Speaking to Romania-Insider, Dragos said: “We faced several challenges during construction because we wanted the house to be practical as well as aesthetically pleasing, to be right in every way, but they were solved along the way”.

While this was the couple’s first entrepreneurial adventure, they have ushered that they are thinking of building more small houses in the form of musical issues further ahead. So you might catch yourself sleeping in a huge flute in the future.

You can check out the Symphony Tiny House for yourself on AirBnB.