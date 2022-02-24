You’ll be able to suplex Machine Gun Kelly in new WWE 2K22 game

Rap-rocker Machine Gun Kelly has curated the soundtrack for 2K’s upcoming WWE 2K22 video game, and is set to join the roster of playable characters as post-launch DLC.

While the musician has been hitting headlines recently for upsetting most of the metal world by mocking Slipknot, getting booed at Louder Than Life Festival and continuing to feud with Corey Taylor (who told him: “why don’t you suck every inch of my dick?”), he’s also been working on his new record Mainstream Sellout. It’s his second album made in collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and according to Kelly it’s going to be more “guitar-heavy,” than his previous LP, Tickets To My Downfall. Tickets To My Downfall was itself a move from rap into pop-punk.

The inclusion of Kelly in the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game may seem odd, however, he’s made a few appearances in the world of WWE before. Most famously, he was blasted off the stage by Kevin Owens in 2015 – take a look below.

Neil Lawi, the senior vice president and general manager of WWE Music Group said in a statement that: “Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years.

“He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

So whether you’re an MGK fan or a disgruntled Slipknot fan looking to roleplay as Kevin Owens, your gameplay as/against him will be set against a tracklist of Kelly’s choosing. His picks include songs by Motörhead , Poppy, Asking Alexandria and throwing a couple of his own tracks in for good measure. Check out his choices below:

Machine Gun Kelly – Concert For Aliens Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD and Bert McCracken – Body Bag Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck Motörhead – Iron Fist Poppy – Say Cheese (Live NXT version) Royal Blood – Typhoons Bring Me The Horizon – Happy Song The Weeknd – Heartless Turnstile – I Don’t Wanna Be Blind Asking Alexandria – The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel) KennyHoopla – Hollywood Sucks

The game itself will be released on 11 March 2022.