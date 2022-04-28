Young punk fan gets her first taste of crowdsurfing at hardcore gig

An unnamed little girl was seen crowd surfing after taking a stage dive at a Madball concert at Tompkins Park in New York City.

In footage shot by Feet First Productions, you can see the girl around the 18:00 mark being carried away from the growing mosh pit, before being lifted on to the stage.

It is clear that the crowd were looking out for the youngster, as she was quickly helped out of the potentially dangerous situation.

Another video was also released to Instagram, by fellow rocker John Joseph of the band Bloodclot, where the young girl can be seen dancing on the stage with the band themselves, before stage diving off and being carried through the crowd.

Joseph commented, “Special moment during the Madball set Saturday. This little girl was amazing. We all had our first stage dive once upon a time. When was yours? Mine was early 1980 – The Teen Idols and The Untouchables from DC played at The Taj Mahal in Norfolk, Va.”

This is not the first time this month where a young child is getting a taste of the hardcore fan experience. At a Slipknot concert, a boy was seen on what is presumed to be his father’s shoulders, where he rocked out from the centre of a Slipknot circle pit.