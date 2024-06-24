Yvette Young is “rewriting the rules of guitar” according to Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba has heaped praise on Covet guitarist Yvette Young after the pair recently shared a stage at the 2024 Bonnaroo festival.

An annual Bonnaroo tradition, this year’s SuperJam took on an Emo twist with guest artists like Young, Andrew McMahon, and Anthony Green covering classics from the 1990s and 2000s emo scene. After the show, Carrabba took to Instagram to laud Young’s talents, describing her as an artist “who pushes the boundaries of her medium.”

“Yvette Young is a rare thing in this world,” Carrabba begins. “She is rewriting the rules of guitar in a way that challenges and inspires.”

“Yvette led us through The Middle, on which she played live with a guitar pick for the first time ever, Never Meant, on which she played the most memorable melody our scene has ever delivered, and Vindicated which personally filled me with a brand of elation I remember from my earliest days of playing music with friends.”

“Yvette is also a pianist, a fine artist, a fashion icon and songwriter,” he continues. “Most of all she is a wonderful person and I am glad she is my friend.”

A visibly moved Young replied in the comments section, “This is so kind. You have no idea how much it meant to me to experience these nostalgic songs that were so impactful for my formative musician years from behind the guitar rather than a listener!”

The Covet frontwoman also admitted that she’s “still processing” that she got to do this, before thanking Carrabba for his trust throughout the process.

“Thank you for being so welcoming. Hope we can do it again soon!” she wrote.