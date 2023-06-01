Zach Bryan kicks fan out of concert for attempting to grab his guitar

As guitarists, we tend to be pretty precious about our instruments. And country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is no different.

In fact, the Oklahoma native is so serious about keeping his six-strings safe that when a fan tried to grab his Gibson J-45 acoustic guitar at his show in Albany, New York on 26 May, he swiftly and mercilessly had her ejected from the venue.

The incident occurred when Bryan walked through the crowd during the show, and the fan seemingly attempted to pry the J-45 from his hands. After she refused to let it go, Bryan asked security to “get her out of here”.

Footage has been captured of the rather odd interaction, which resulted in Bryan’s outburst.

Bryan has since commented on the situation, stating that he took the interaction “personal”.

“I give J-45’s out at a lot of concerts,” Bryan wrote on Twitter. “The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together. Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out.”

“I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course,” Bryan added.

Bryan is known for handing out signed versions of the Gibson J-45 out during performances to random members of the audience. Clearly what this fan did overstepped the mark, however, as it was his treasured, personal guitar.

The altercation didn’t seem to put a damper on Bryan’s view of the show, though, as he later took to social media to share his praise of the crowd.

“I’ll say Albany, I never expected that to be the most fun show of my whole life. Thank you so damn much,” the guitarist wrote on Twitter. “The Kindness I’ve found on the road is a kindness I’ll never find again. I love you guys.”