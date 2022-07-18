Zakk Wylde says he’s “beyond honoured be a part of” upcoming Pantera tour: “It’s a Pantera celebration – that’s what it is”

Zakk Wylde has spoken up about filling in for the late Dimebag Darrell in next year’s Pantera reunion tour, stating that he is “beyond honoured” to be a part of a celebration of the band’s musical legacy.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, along with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will be joining Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown on tour as Pantera in 2023, headlining a series of major festivals across North America and Europe and staging some of their own headline concerts.

In an interview with Matt Pinfield and Jose Mangin of Danny Wimmer Presents at the recent Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Wylde said, “When Vinnie [Paul] was still alive, when the fellows were all talking about doing it, I just always told ’em, I said, ‘Guys, of course I would… If you asked me, why would I not do it? I’m gonna honour Dime.’ It’d be like Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell asking Eric Clapton if he would go out and honour Jimi [Hendrix] and Eric playing Jimi’s stuff and singing Jimi’s songs and they’re going out as The Jimi Hendrix Celebration. And he’s gonna honour his buddy and he’s gonna play his songs. I think it’s a beautiful thing. It’s like when we do the Dimebash, it’s a celebration of Dime’s greatness.”

“It’s a Pantera celebration – that’s what it is. You’re celebrating Vinnie and Dime’s greatness and you’re celebrating all the mountains that Pantera conquered and crushed.”

The guitarist also made sure to point out that despite his involvement, the upcoming tour will not be anything but a tribute to the band’s legacy: “Obviously, it’s not Pantera. Pantera is those four guys – it’s Phil, Rex, Dime and Vinnie.”

“But it’s just like when [Led] Zeppelin went out with Jason Bonham [son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham] playing, it was phenomenal. I told Jason, I was just, like, ‘Dude, you crushed it, man.’ It’s a great thing just to hear them play that music again.”

“I’m beyond honoured to be a part of it,” Wylde concluded.