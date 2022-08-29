Zakk Wylde to use Dimebag Darrell’s gear at Pantera reunion shows

Guitarist Zakk Wylde is set to use some of the late Dimebag Darrell’s guitar gear during Pantera’s upcoming reunion concerts.

The news was shared by Grady Champion, Dimebag Darrell’s guitar tech, who will form part of the touring crew, in a post he shared to Instagram.

The reunion gigs were announced on August 25, with the line up consisting of classic Pantera members such as Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, along with Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

Darrell’s longtime girlfriend offered Champion access to his gear for Wylde to use. In Champion’s post he wrote, “Ok. For all the people I’ve ghosted, and anyone else who is interested. I’m doing a thing. I signed on for the Pantera tour. @dimebagzhag has allowed me access to some of Dime’s gear and I’m bringing it for Zakk. I’m not his tech, he has a bad ass, long-time one. The plan for now is for me to run effects and help bring Dime’s tone to the party. The details of the rig and stuff are still to be worked out yet.”

He continued, “I started with Pantera and I will end with Pantera. I didn’t know the ‘right’ thing to think, to say, to do. When I saw the headline like everyone else, I threw up, sweaty palms, heart was freaking out, I had seen that headline 1000 times in my nightmares. After it sunk in and I spoke to everyone, I felt like I would be crazy to turn my nose up and say f that. I need to be involved IF I am needed, turns out I am needed, and I’m fkn doing it.”

You can read the full post below:

