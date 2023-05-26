Positive Grid launches huge BIAS FX 2 update

The update introduces several new amp and cab emulations, as well as a host of user interface improvements.

Positive Grid has unveiled a massive new update for its popular BIAS FX 2 amp modelling software, introducing re-engineered amps, new custom IRs, an overhaul to its widely-touted Guitar Match feature, and even a slick new visual aesthetic.

According to the company, ten amps housed within BIAS FX 2 have been updated with a “new, dynamically detailed DSP sound engine, along with many other new features including Guitar Match II, IR Cab 3.0, Cloud access and more”.

BIAS FX 2 still lets users create guitar tones either within a DAW, or as a standalone piece of software, and the user interface has been improved, now utilising a drag-and-drop approach to crafting signal chains.

“Thanks to point-to-point precise measurement and dynamic tube distortion emulation, guitarists can now experience new rich tones and responsive dynamics,” Positive Grid says. “Classic versions of their favourite amps are still available, so all current user presets remain intact.”

Elsewhere in the update, the new-and-improved Guitar Match II takes the previous iteration of Guitar Match – introduced in the first instance of BIAS FX 2 – and adds the ability to recreate the sound of classic acoustic and bass guitars. Additionally, a Quick Mode has been added for guitarists looking to simplify the Guitar Match process.

There’s also 10 new custom cabinet IRs, which complement the newly re-engineered amps, as well as PG’s Fusion IR tech, which mixes top IRs for the “most dynamic and responsive final result”. Additionally, a more intuitive interface offers simpler mic placement modification, while a Reality/Studio mode adjusts the output to fit the user’s playing style.

ToneCloud – a facility which allows guitarists to create and upload and share custom tone profiles with fellow BIAS FX 2 users – has also been redesigned, while a Rewind For Auto Recording feature has been added, allowing the recording of ten minutes of playing at a time. Due to improvements in optimisation, BIAS FX 2 is now 20% less CPU intensive, too.

For more information, head to Positive Grid.

While this news marks the biggest BIAS FX 2 overhaul in a while, Positive Grid has been consistent in drip-feeding users smaller updates. Back in 2021, for example, the company introduced Authentic Hendrix, a pack designed to let users play Jimi Hendrix’s guitars and gear virtually.