Powers Electric goes international – Andy Powers’ electric guitar brand is now available in Europe

You’d imagine Taylor Guitars President, CEO and Master Guitar Designer Andy Powers doesn’t have a lot of free time on his hands, but last year somehow the luthier found time to create boutique electric guitar sub-brand – Powers Electric. And now just over a year after the brand’s low-key US launch, the guitars are finally available in the UK and Europe.

Powers Electric came about because the man himself felt that despite having played, built and repaired many electric guitars, he’d never truly found one that ticked every box for him, “I wanted a sound and a feel I didn’t have” says the man himself.

The result was the A-Type – a fully enclosed trussed hollowbody guitar with a unique shape and vibe inspired by the Southern Californian culture in which he had grown up – from surfing and skateboarding to hot-rod cars and of course, the music.

Virtually every component on the A-Type is produced in-house at Powers Electric – from the Faraday pickups and the CamTail vibrato, to the resin knobs, which are made from the leftover resin from surfboard glassing.

The A-Type is a truly different take on the electric guitar from one of the world’s foremost acoustic innovators, and it shows. The body features a maple top with Urban Ash (sourced from city trees in need of removal) body, while the neck features a unique ‘split radius’. Unlike a normal compound radius, this is flatter on the treble side all the way up the board, allowing easier playing overall and choke-free bending.

The pickups are also a unique design – Powers’ new single-coil design blends modern magnetic structure with an old inspiration. In practice that means that it allows the strings to vibrate more naturally and produce both fidelity and colourful warmth.

On the hardware side, if you like to wobble the ‘CamTail’ vibrato uses a unique camshaft design that Powers designed himself to – the design features string ramps that are compensated for tension and guage so everything stays in sync when you wiggle the bar. Alternatively, if you prefer the hard-tail option, a top-loading tailpiece will make string changes a doddle.

Over the last 12 months Powers has kept a low-profile – launching initially in just a few retailers and constantly evolving in response to player feedback. It’s also been on the road with several select artists, most notably BRIT Award-winner Holly Humberstone.

Now at last, Powers Electric is going global, and is available in select dealers across the UK and Europe, as well as Canada and the USA.

Tempted? Well the next step is to find your nearest Powers Electric dealer, or sign up to the Powers Electric mailing list to stay in the loop about new developments.

The most difficult part might be choosing which of the 84 (yes eighty four!) colour options you’re going to choose from…